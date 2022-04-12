Alan Cofman authors a blog post for Truck News:
Tickets and court summonses for truck drivers and their companies are often made under highway traffic legislation, regulations concerning the transportation of dangerous goods, or regulations governing general workplace conditions such as smoking. Usually, these are all prosecuted in our provincial courts.
Originally Published by Truck News
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.