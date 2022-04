ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In an interview on the CP24 news channel, Divya Shahani provides the legal perspective on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors initiating disciplinary proceedings for violations against its standards of conduct and the potential consequences.

Watch the interview (video)

Originally Published by CP24

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.