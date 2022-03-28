Yesterday, the Court of Appeal for Ontario announced that it will begin hearing appeals and panel motions (motions before a full panel of three judges) in person starting on April 4, 2022. Motions before a single Court of Appeal judge, purge court, and status court will continue to be heard remotely until further notice.

The Court also announced that parties will have the option of attending in-person appeals and panel motions remotely using a Zoom link, which will be provided to them.

This does not mean that things will be completely back to normal. Under the Court's practice direction regarding proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person attendance is still limited to the individuals making oral submissions and a maximum of two additional individuals per party. All other individuals, including members of the public and media, are able to observe remotely by Zoom.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.