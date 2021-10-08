The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has released the second decision in a series of summary judgment motions relating to Apotex's claims against innovative drug companies under various causes of action pursued above and beyond the section 8 damages regime in the Patented Medicines (Notice of Compliance) Regulations.

In Apotex Inc. v. Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals, 2021 ONSC 6345, Justice Diamond granted summary judgment in favour of the defendants and dismissed Apotex's claims rooted in the UK and Ontario Statutes of Monopolies, the Trade-marks Act, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, and nuisance.

The successful defendants were represented by Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP.

Link to decision: Apotex Inc. v. Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals, 2021 ONSC 6345

About Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm. We provide the world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. We have 3800 lawyers and other legal staff based in more than 50 cities across Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Recognized for our industry focus, we are strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare.

Wherever we are, we operate in accordance with our global business principles of quality, unity and integrity. We aim to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of our offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

For more information about Norton Rose Fulbright, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world

nortonrosefulbright.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.