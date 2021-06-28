The Federal Court of Appeal (FCA) has begun to gradually restore filing deadlines in appeals before the Court that were subject to the Court's Suspension Period.

Under the Suspension Period system, the progress of individual appeals has been managed by "selecting" and "deselecting" them from a Selected Files list. As we previously reported, the FCA began to gradually lift the Suspension Period in June 2020 before reinstating it on April 21, 2021. As a result, many appeals were deselected from the list.

On June 17, 2021, the FCA announced that the Deselected Files would begin to reappear on the Selected Files List. On June 21, 2021, the FCA published an updated list reselecting all of the files that were deselected on April 26, 2021 (to the extent they were not already reselected by Order). Parties should continue to regularly consult the weekly Selected Files List to confirm the status of their file.

Thank you to Caroline Henrie, Christopher A. Guerreiro and David Yi for their help in drafting this article.

