Canada:
Take 2 Video – The Duty Of Good Faith In Contracts (Video)
29 April 2021
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
In this episode of Blakes Take 2, we talk to Catherine Beagan Flood, Partner and Co-Lead of
the Blakes Litigation & Dispute Resolution group, who
argued the Callow case in front of the Supreme
Court of Canada (SCC). Following on from a recent webcast, Catherine explains what types of
conduct the SCC found violated the duty of good faith and the
importance of the Wastech companion
decision.
