In this episode of Blakes Take 2, we talk to Catherine Beagan Flood, Partner and Co-Lead of the Blakes Litigation & Dispute Resolution group, who argued the Callow case in front of the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC). Following on from a recent webcast, Catherine explains what types of conduct the SCC found violated the duty of good faith and the importance of the Wastech companion decision.

