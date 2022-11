ARTICLE

New Housing Rebate: Guidance From A Canadian Tax Lawyer On The Issue Of Primary Place Of Residence Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. The new housing rebate is available to individuals who purchase a new home or condo from a builder, or who hires a builder to construct a new house.

Proposed Amendments To Mandatory Disclosure Rules Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP On February 4, 2022 the Department of Finance ("Finance") announced revisions to the mandatory disclosure rules (the "February Amendments") in section 237.3 of the Income Tax Act...

Statute-Barred Tax Years And The Canada Revenue Agency's Powers To Reassess Tax Years: A Canadian Tax Lawyer's Guide Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. The Canadian tax system is based on the principles of self-assessment, which requires that Canadian taxpayers perform their own due diligence and to report their taxable income to the Canada Revenue Agency for tax assessment.

Avoiding Employee Vs Contractor Disputes Borden Ladner Gervais LLP The status of a particular worker as an employee (i.e. engaged under a contract of service) or an independent contractor (i.e. engaged under a contract for service) has many important consequences...

Books And Records: Document Retention Policies And Best Practices When Dealing With The CRA Miller Thomson LLP The proper maintenance of a business' books and records is essential when dealing with an audit initiated by the Canada Revenue Agency (the "CRA"). Taxpayers should be cognisant...