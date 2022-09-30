To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Pride Partners International", a global
association of transfer pricing and financial valuation consulting
firms, hosted an exclusive webinar "A new look at risk
characterization: Transfer pricing audits in Canada."
In this webinar, Gowling WLG's
partners André Bergeron and Pierre Alary provided their insights on
transfer pricing in Canada, including legislation, policies and
audit trends, focusing on how recent events may impact risk
characterization from a functional analysis perspective.
The Canada Revenue Agency isn't shy about pursuing a tax audit. But the CRA invokes its most aggressive tactics when auditing groups that the CRA's tax auditors perceive as most likely to retain poor records.
