During a recent meeting, the Canadian Intellectual Property
Office (CIPO) revealed plans for a significant reduction in the
first examination of Canadian trademark applications not using the
pre-approved list of goods and services from 54 months to 24 months
by March 2025. This announcement follows CIPO's recent hiring
of 160 new examiners.
Currently, applications using the pre-approved list are examined
in just over 17 months, while Madrid applications are examined in
about 18 months.
This improvement will undoubtedly be welcomed by trademark
owners and practitioners. Quality of examination may be impacted
but should improve significantly in the year to come as the new
examiners gain experience.
