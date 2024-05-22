ARTICLE
22 May 2024

CPATA Releases Results For First Knowledge Examinations

The College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents (CPATA), the independent regulator of patent and trademark agents in Canada is responsible for administering examinations that qualify candidates to practice in Canada. Recently, CPATA had embarked on an initiative to overhaul the examinations. The examinations were previously divided into several papers directed to different areas of practice and tested both knowledge and skills.

As a result of the initiative, the examinations have been reorganized into separate knowledge examinations and skills examinations. Candidates are required to demonstrate competency on the knowledge examinations in order to be eligible to write the skills examinations.

The first of the knowledge examinations was administered in March 2024. On May 1, CPATA released the results of these first knowledge examinations. 86% of candidates demonstrated competency on the Trademark Knowledge Examinations. 96% of candidates demonstrated competency on the Patent Knowledge Examinations.

The first skills examinations will be administered for the successful candidates in the fall.

For more information, please see CPATA's article here.

