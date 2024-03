ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada

Copyright: 2023 Year In Review Cassels Join the Cassels Copyright team as we look back at some of the most notable Canadian copyright law decisions, legislative amendments, and other developments from 2023.

Article "2023's Procedural Developments In IP Litigation" Published In The Toronto Law Journal Bereskin & Parr LLP Scott MacKendrick and Andrew McIntosh's article "2023's Procedural Developments in IP Litigation" was published in the Toronto Law Journal.

Intellectual Property 101 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP For many startups and scaleups, intellectual property (IP) is crucial to the company's competitive advantage and, therefore, its overall success and value.

All Pre-CIF Trademark Filings Now Distributed By CIPO For First Examination Bereskin & Parr LLP Strike up the band—nearly five years after the coming into force (CIF) of major amendments to the Canadian Trademarks Act, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO)...

The "Due Care" Standard For Payment Of Annual Patent Maintenance Fees McMillan LLP The "due care" standard is a relatively new one in Canadian patent law, and a recent (as of February, 2024) case from the Canadian Federal Court provides further guidance to patent applicants...