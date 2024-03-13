Canada:
Article "2023's Procedural Developments In IP Litigation" Published In The Toronto Law Journal
13 March 2024
Bereskin & Parr LLP
Scott MacKendrick and Andrew McIntosh's article
"2023's Procedural Developments in IP Litigation" was
published in the Toronto Law Journal.
"2023 saw several important developments in Canadian
intellectual property litigation, including limits on patent
summary proceedings, clarification of the rule in Browne v.
Dunn, the use of AI-generated content, counsel's
involvement in drafting expert reports, and others."
Read the article.
