In the recent episode of "Law Talk," Clay Williams and Tanvir Gill from FH&P covered some important topics in business law and shared some exciting updates about our firm!

FH&P's Move to the Landmark District: The firm is relocating to accommodate our growing team and needs!

Business Naming and Registration in BC: The discussion included how to effectively choose and register a business name, with a focus on the differences between sole proprietorships and corporations.

Trademark Registration

Importance: They highlighted the value of trademarks for business identity protection.

Challenges in Business Name Reservation: Insights were shared on the increasing difficulty in finding unique business names due to the high number of registered corporations.

Due Diligence in Business Purchases: The episode emphasized the importance of thorough due diligence when purchasing a business, particularly in verifying the legal status of business names.

This episode provides a concise overview of key business law topics, useful for anyone involved in or interested in this area.

