POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada

The Mountains Are Calling – Rare Interlocutory Injunction In Outdoor Apparel Trademark Dispute Aird & Berlis LLP Interlocutory injunctions – a court order to prevent a party from conducting certain actions until a final determination of a case – are difficult to obtain in Canadian trademark matters.

Appeal Board Weighs In On Patentability Of Software Subject Matter PCK Intellectual Property Hot on the heels of the recent Benjamin Moore appeal decision, Canada's Patent Appeal Board (the "Board") recently considered the patentability of a computer-implemented invention.

Creativity Could Take The Form Of A Non-traditional Trademark Registration? BCF Business Law While a trademark is often associated with a word, a logo or a slogan, it can bound a lot more than that.

Last Call: Government Of Canada Extended Consultation Period For Copyright In The Age Of Generative AI Ends On January 15, 2024 Bereskin & Parr LLP Given the extraordinary pace of development and adoption of generative artificial intelligence tools, the Canadian Government, through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, is once again consulting on Canada's copyright framework, this time with a focus on Generative AI.

Draft Regulation Under Bill 96 Amending Québec's Charter Of The French Language Finally Published Bereskin & Parr LLP The Québec government has finally published the draft regulation that will amend the existing Regulation respecting the Language of Commerce and Business following the enactment of Bill 96 on June 1, 2022.