The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) will be increasing most of its official fees by approximately 25% on January 1, 2024. Proper preparation is therefore recommended.

In particular, the fee for filing an application to register a trademark, currently Can$347 for the first class of goods and services and Can$105 for each additional class of good or services, will increase to Can$458 for the first class and Can$139 for each additional class.

Renewal fees will also rise from Can$421 to Can$555 for first class and Can$131 to Can$173 for each additional class in 2024.

In view of the impending fee increase, we strongly recommend that, if you wish to register new trademarks, you do so before the end of 2023.

This is even more advisable if your trademark covers many goods and services in several different classes. It may also be worthwhile to renew eligible trademark registrations before the end of the year.

Originally published Jul 26, 2023

