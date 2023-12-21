Dominique Hussey and Melissa Dimilta co-author the Canada chapter in the first edition of World Trademark Review's Trademark Litigation Review.

This guide casts an expert eye on some of the most pressing issues facing those involved in litigation on both sides of the divide, blending analytic insight with on-the-ground expertise from key regions. Dominique and Melissa tell readers what they need to know about the Canadian landscape, including:

injunctions at a glance;

legislative framework and causes of action;

litigation venue and formats;

damages and disgorgement;

evidencing the case; and

available defences.

