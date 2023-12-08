The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) Canada is introducing significant government fee increases (in most cases by approximately 25%, with some exceptions) on January 1, 20241. These fee increases apply to patents, trademarks, industrial designs and copyrights. In view of these fee increases, applicants may wish to take advantage of the current lower fees and make upcoming filings and payments (e.g., maintenance/renewal fees, examination fees, final/registration fees, fees for new filings and divisionals) prior to January 1, 2024.

Our team of patent and trademark agents would be pleased to discuss questions and strategies relating to these upcoming fee increases with applicants.

