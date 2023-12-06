CIPO is set to substantially increase official fees for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and copyrights on January 1, 2024.

CIPO does not receive funding for its operations from the Government of Canada and is fully funded through revenues generated through service fees. The upcoming increases in official fees are intended to address revenue deficiencies and adjust for inflation.

The official fees will increase by at least about 25%, with some fee increases being more substantial, such as for example, requests for examination and payment of final fees on patent applications which will see increases of about 36% for standard entities. With respect to patents, the substantial fee increases primarily effect standard fees; most small entity fees will be subject to only modest increases.

The table below summarizes the CIPO official fee increases for commonly paid fees:

PATENTS 2023 2024 Application Filing $421.02 $555.00 Request for Examination $816.00 $1110.00 Final Fee $306.00 $416.00 Maintenance Fees: Each of 2nd to 4th year Each of 5th to 9th year Each of 10th to 14th year Each of 15th to 19th year $100.00 $210.51 $263.14 $473.65 $125.00 $277.00 $347.00 $624.00 INDUSTRIAL DESIGN Application Filing $430.30 $567.00 Renewal $376.50 $496.00 COPYRIGHT Application Filing $50.00 $63.00 TRADEMARK Application Filing + each additional class of goods/services $347.35 $105.26 $458.00 $139.00 Renewal + each additional class of goods/services $421.02 $131.58 $555.00 $173.00 Registration fee $210.51 $277.00



Given the upcoming increase in fees, intellectual property owners may wish to undertake certain actions requiring payment of official fees prior to January 1, 2024 to take advantage of the current fees and avoid the upcoming fee increases.

