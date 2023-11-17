With the right approach, intellectual property becomes an invaluable tool for startups to boost innovation and R&D. To maximize your growth potential, Canadian businesses can leverage a range of government programs, helping to secure and protect IP through effective integration into your business plan.

To expand our support for startups, PCK is partnering with local innovation hub Communitech on a federally funded IP program called ElevateIP, launching on November 23, 2023.

According to Communitech, companies that invest in intellectual property are 64% more likely to be high growth! But most Canadians have a significant knowledge gap when it comes to IP.

ElevateIP is a national program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada—designed to help Canadian startups understand, manage, and leverage their intellectual property. Communitech, along with its partners North Forge and Invest Ottawa, delivers ElevateIP services and support to startups in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Current Eligibility Criteria for Startups:

Headquartered in Ontario, Manitoba or Saskatchewan.

Canadian-Controlled Private Corporation (CCPC).

Less than 500 employees.

IP protections to be acquired must be owned by the startup (not an individual).

Through targeted federal initiatives, you can take a proactive approach to intellectual property. ElevateIP is perfectly positioned to provide Canadian innovators with the tools they need to successfully manage IP, subsidizing key resources such as coaching and mentorship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.