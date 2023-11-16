ARTICLE

1. Relevant Authorities and Legislation

1.1 What is the relevant Design authority in your jurisdiction?

The primary design authority in Canada is the Industrial Design Office, which is a part of the Trademarks and Industrial Designs Branch of the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (“CIPO”).

1.2 What is the relevant Design legislation in your jurisdiction?

Registration of industrial designs is governed by the Industrial Design Act and the Industrial Design Regulations (the “Act” and “Regulations”, respectively). However, in some cases, the Copyright Act and/or the Trademarks Act can also provide protection for industrial designs.

The Copyright Act expressly excludes protection for industrial designs applied to an article having a utilitarian function that has been reproduced in more than 50 items. However, there are exceptions to this exclusion, including graphic or photographic representations applied to the face of an article, and designs that are representations of a real or fictitious being, event or place.

The Trademarks Act recognises that designs such as figurative elements and three-dimensional shapes of products and modes of packaging can identify the source of goods and services and can therefore also be registered as trademarks. However, the Trademarks Office will require an applicant to provide evidence that such designs have become distinctive as of the filing date of the application for registration.

Design owners should consider all forms of protection, and consider the scope and term of protection provided, as well as the costs.

2. Application for a Design

2.1 What can be registered as a Design?

An application to register a design under the Actmust relate to features of shape, configuration, pattern or ornament in a finished article, or a combination of those features, that appeal to and are judged solely by the eye.

Colour may be claimed as a feature of a design provided that the accompanying drawings or photographs are in colour. Computer-generated icons, including animated icons, may also qualify for design protection.

A single application can cover two or more variants of a design, provided that all of the included variants do not differ substantially from one another. A single application can also relate to designs for a set of articles ordinarily used or sold together to which the same design or variants thereof have been applied.

A design must be novel to be registrable. An application to register a design must be filed, or have a Convention priority date, earlier than any third-party public disclosure of the design or a design not differing substantially from it, applied to the same article or an analogous article, anywhere in the world, or in a Canadian design application having an earlier filing date or priority date. As noted in question 2.7, there is a one-year grace period for disclosures by the applicant and related parties, and as noted in question 2.15, a Canadian design application can claim priority to a foreign application under the Paris Convention.

2.2 What cannot be registered as a Design?

Designs that consist only of features that are dictated solely by a utilitarian function of the finished article cannot be registered, nor can designs that are contrary to public morality or order. Subject matter belonging to Locarno Class 32 (e.g. graphic symbols or logos) is also typically ineligible for protection under Canadian industrial design law.

2.3 What information is needed to register a Design?

An application to register a design under the Act requires the name and contact information for the applicant as well as one or more drawings and/or photographs that fully disclose the design. To complete the application, the applicant must provide its full postal address, the title of the design (being the name of the finished article), the name and address of its agent (if applicable), optional descriptive or limitation statements (if applicable), a Convention priority claim (if applicable), an indication of divisional status (if applicable) and payment of the filing fee.

2.4 What is the general procedure for Design registration?

An application for registration of an industrial design can be filed either in writing by mail or by fax, or electronically using CIPO's electronic filing interface.

Industrial design protection may also be pursued in Canada through the Hague System. A Hague application designating Canada will, upon international registration, be considered a Canadian Hague application, or multiple Canadian Hague applications containing one design each if the international registration includes more than one design. The Industrial Design Office has 12 months from the date of publication of the international registration to issue a Notification of Refusal if it is determined that the design of a Canadian Hague application does not comply with certain provisions of Canadian national law.

2.5 How is a Design adequately represented?

A design application requires a representation of the design in the form of one or more photographs, drawings, or other reproductions that include at least one view that shows the finished article to which the design is applied in isolation.

2.6 Are Designs registered for specific goods or products?

An application to register a design under the Act must include a title, which is essentially the name of the finished article to which the design relates. A design cannot be registered in the abstract.

2.7 Is there a “grace period” in your jurisdiction, and if so, how long is it?

A design application must be filed, or have a Convention priority date, within one year of the first publication of the same design, or a design not differing substantially from it, applied to the same article or an analogous article anywhere in the world, by the applicant or a predecessor, or a person who obtained knowledge of the design from the applicant or a predecessor.

2.8 What territories (including dependents, colonies, etc.) are or can be covered by a Design in your jurisdiction?

The Act is federal legislation and applies throughout Canada.

2.9 Who can own a Design in your jurisdiction?

An application to register a design can be filed only by the “proprietor” of the design. The author, i.e. the creator(s), is the first proprietor unless the author was paid by another party to make the design (for example, an employer), in which case the other party is the first proprietor. The rights in the design may be assigned to a subsequent proprietor, either before or after filing an application. An applicant should ensure that it can demonstrate that it is the proprietor, that it can identify the author(s) of the design and any earlier proprietor(s), and that it has appropriate assignments to establish its chain of title.

2.10 How long on average does registration take?

Canadian design applications are typically examined within about a year, or slightly longer. If the examiner raises no objections, the application will issue to registration soon thereafter. If objections are raised, prosecution of the application will be extended.

2.11 What is the average cost of obtaining a Design in your jurisdiction?

Obtaining a Canadian industrial design registration typically costs in the order of CAD 2,000–3,000, depending on whether objections are raised by the examiner and if so, the nature of the objections.

2.12 Is there more than one route to obtaining a registration in your jurisdiction?

A Canadian national design application can be filed in paper form with the Industrial Design Office. However, it has become an efficient alternative to file Canadian design applications electronically using CIPO's electronic filing interface.

It is also possible to obtain industrial design protection in Canada under the Hague System by designating Canada in an international application filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization's (“WIPO”) International Bureau.

2.13 Is a Power of Attorney needed?

No Power of Attorney is needed.

2.14 If so, does a Power of Attorney require notarisation and/or legalisation?

This is not applicable in Canada.

2.15 How is priority claimed?

A Canadian design application can include a claim to Convention priority based on a foreign application for the same design. The request for priority must be made while the Canadian application is pending and within the six-month priority period. A request for priority may be included in the application or in a separate document, and must set out the foreign filing date and the name of the foreign country or office where the priority application was filed. (Although it is not mandatory, it is common to include the foreign application number as well.) While a priority request can be corrected during the pendency of the application, the priority date cannot be changed after the six-month priority deadline. It is generally not necessary to file a copy of the priority application unless requested by CIPO.

Prior to a legislative change that came into effect on November 5, 2018, Convention priority had little practical effect because the one-year grace period was measured to the actual Canadian filing date. However, now the one-year grace period is measured to the priority date, which can effectively extend the permissible period of prior publication for the applicant by up to 18 months.

2.16 Can you defer publication of Design applications in your jurisdiction? If so, for how long?

Pending Canadian design applications are not made available to the public until 30 months after the filing date or the earliest priority date, or when the application issues to registration. An applicant may request delay of registration up to 30 months after the filing date or the earliest priority date. Such a request requires payment of a government fee of approximately CAD 100. The applicant may subsequently withdraw the request for delay of registration.

3. Grounds for Refusal

3.1 What are the grounds for refusal of registration?

A Canadian industrial design application is examined for both formal and substantive compliance with the Act and Regulations. Examiners can raise objections based on a number of grounds, including: lack of novelty; unregistrable subject matter; multiple designs that do not qualify as variants or designs for sets; insufficient quality of the drawings and/or photographs; and inconsistencies in the views of the drawings and/or photographs.

3.2 What are the ways to overcome a grounds objection?

Objections raised in an examiner's report can be addressed either by written arguments that refute the objection, or amendments that address and overcome the objection. It should be noted, however, that applications may not be amended to substantially change the design, including changing the name of the finished article to one that is substantially different.

3.3 What is the right of appeal from a decision of refusal of registration from the Intellectual Property Office?

CIPO recently changed the examination refusal and review process. If objections raised in an examiner's report are not overcome, CIPO will issue a Final Examination Report. Thereafter, if an applicant's response is insufficient to overcome all of the examiner's objections, the file will automatically be transferred for review by a “subject-matter expert” from the policy and legislation group of the Trademarks and Industrial Designs Branch. Unlike the previous appeals procedure, an applicant is not able to request an oral hearing.

3.4 What is the route of appeal?

A final refusal by the Industrial Design Office can be appealed to the Federal Court.

4. Opposition

4.1 Can a Design application be opposed, and if so, on what grounds?

The Act and Regulations do not provide for third-party oppositions.

4.2 Who can oppose the registration of a Design in your jurisdiction?

This is not applicable.

4.3 What is the procedure for opposition?

This is not applicable.

5. Registration

5.1 What happens when a Design is granted registration?

Upon approval by CIPO, a Canadian design application issues to registration. CIPO sends the proprietor a Notice of Industrial Design Registration that details the relevant information and includes copies of the design drawings and/or photographs.

When a Hague application in Canada is determined to be registrable, CIPO will send a statement of grant of protection in respect of the design to the International Bureau of WIPO.

The proprietor of an issued design registration has the exclusive right to make, sell, and import an article in respect of which the design is registered and to which the design, or a design not substantially different from it, has been applied. In considering whether differences are substantial, the extent to which the registered design differs from any previously published design may be taken into account.

5.2 From which date following application do an applicant's Design rights commence?

The exclusive rights of a proprietor of a registered industrial design commence on the date of issuance of the registration.

5.3 What is the term of a registered Design right?

A Canadian design registration has a term of 10 years after the issuance of the registration or 15 years from the application filing date, whichever is later, subject to renewal as of the fifth anniversary.

A Canadian Hague registration has a term of 10 years from the date of issuance or 15 years from the international registration date, whichever is later, subject to renewal of the international registration in respect of Canada on the fifth and 10th anniversary.

5.4 How is a Design renewed?

To maintain the exclusive right, the owner must pay a renewal fee within five years of the registration date. There is a six-month grace period beyond the five years with payment of an additional late fee.

In the case of a Hague registration designating Canada, the international registration is valid for an initial period of five years from the international registration date and can be renewed for two additional five-year terms to maintain rights in Canada. Before expiry of the first five-year term, the renewal fee in respect of Canada must be paid to the International Bureau of WIPO. Note that a fee is due only at the fifth anniversary; there is no fee due at the 10th anniversary. Nevertheless, it is still necessary to make a request for renewal at the 10th anniversary, without payment of a fee, to ensure that the international registration remains maintained in respect of Canada. Also note that the renewal of the international registration in respect of Canada on the fifth anniversary must be effected even if the Canadian Hague application has not yet issued to registration.

6. Registrable Transactions

6.1 Can an individual register the assignment of a Design?

The Canadian rights in an industrial design, whether already registered or not yet registered, are transferable, and a transfer in respect of a registered design or design that is the subject of a pending application can be registered in the Industrial Design Office.

CIPO will register a transfer upon request and with payment of a fee. Evidence of the transfer (e.g. a copy of the written assignment agreement) is required when the request is filed by the transferee, but is generally not required when filed by the transferor. It is recommended that transfers of design rights be registered with CIPO promptly, because a transfer of a registered design that has not been registered is void against a subsequent transferee if the transfer to the subsequent transferee has already been registered.

Transfers of ownership affecting any Hague applications or registrations must be recorded through the International Bureau of WIPO.

6.2 Are there different types of assignment?

The rights in a design may be transferred in whole or in part, for example, with geographic or market limitations. Mergers involving the applicant or registrant are generally treated as a transfer.

6.3 Can an individual register the licensing of a Design?

The Act and Regulations do not expressly address recordal of licences concerning a registered Canadian design or a design that is the subject of a Canadian design application. However, it is CIPO's practice to record such licences and make those records available to the public upon publication. There are no statutory restrictions on the terms of design licences or security interest.

6.4 Are there different types of licence?

Licence agreements can be negotiated with various terms and conditions, including exclusive and non-exclusive licences, and with time limits and restrictions on territory.

6.5 Are there any laws that limit the terms upon which parties may agree a licence?

The parties to an industrial design licence are generally free to negotiate the terms of the licence.

6.6 Can Designs be the subject of a compulsory licence (or licences of right), and if so, in what circumstances does this arise and how are the terms settled?

Canadian industrial designs are not subject to compulsory licensing.

6.7 Can a Design licensee sue for infringement?

An exclusive licensee of a registered design can bring an infringement action, but the proprietor must be made a party to the action.

6.8 Are quality control clauses necessary in a licence?

There is no requirement for quality control provisions in the term of a Canadian industrial design licence.

6.9 Can an individual register a security interest under a Design?

As with licences, the Act and Regulations do not provide for the recordal of security interests, but a person may provide CIPO with copies of such documents that relate to a registration or application. These documents will be kept on file and made available upon publication.

6.10 Are there different types of security interest?

There are no restrictions on the type of security interest that can be registered with CIPO.

7. Invalidity

7.1 What are the grounds for invalidity of a Design?

Grounds for invalidity of a registration include: the design lacks novelty (e.g. the design was published more than 12 months before the application date); improper subject matter (e.g. the design consists only of features that are dictated solely by a utilitarian function of the finished article); the entity named as the proprietor was not in fact or in law the proprietor; and the declaration accompanying the application was false.

7.2 What is the procedure for invalidation of a Design?

Invalidation of a registration can be sought through an action or application to the Federal Court. The Federal Court has exclusive jurisdiction to hear and determine proceedings concerning Hague registrations.

7.3 Who can commence invalidation proceedings?

Standing is required to commence invalidation proceedings, with the Act requiring a “person aggrieved” to institute proceedings, or an “interested person” in the case of a Hague registration.

7.4 What grounds of defence can be raised to an invalidation action?

In invalidation proceedings, the burden of proof is on the party seeking expungement, but once raised, the registrant must meet each ground for invalidity. For example, if it is alleged that the design was published more than 12 months before the application date, the registrant could show that the circumstances of the disclosure gave rise to duty of confidence and therefore the disclosure was not public.

7.5 What is the route of appeal from a decision of invalidity?

Appeals can be brought to the Federal Court of Appeal without leave, and to the Supreme Court of Canada with leave.

8. Design Enforcement

8.1 How and before what tribunals can a Design be enforced against an infringer?

The Federal Court has concurrent jurisdiction with provincial/territorial superior courts to hear intellectual property disputes. While provincial courts have concurrent jurisdiction for enforcement, the country-wide jurisdiction of the Federal Court gives it the ability to grant relief throughout Canada in a single proceeding, including the ability to expunge registrations.

8.2 Are the issues of validity and infringement heard in the same proceedings or are they bifurcated?

Issues of validity and infringement are heard in the same proceeding.

8.3 What are the key pre-trial procedural stages and how long does it generally take for proceedings to reach trial from commencement?

The key pre-trial procedural stages are pleadings, discovery, expert reports and trial. It typically takes two years or more to reach trial from commencement.

8.4 Are (i) preliminary, and (ii) final injunctions available, and if so, on what basis in each case?

Preliminary injunctions are available only if the moving party shows that there is a serious issue to be tried, that they would suffer irreparable harm pending the decision on the merits, and that the balance of convenience favours an injunction. This test is difficult to satisfy and preliminary injunctions are therefore rare in intellectual property disputes. Final injunctions are typically available unless there are extenuating circumstances.

8.5 Can a party be compelled to provide disclosure of relevant documents or materials to its adversary, and if so, how?

Rules of the Federal Court and the provincial/territorial superior courts provide the right of discovery of relevant documents and materials.

8.6 Are submissions or evidence presented in writing or orally and is there any potential for cross-examination of witnesses?

In an action, evidence is presented and witnesses are cross-examined, in court, orally. In an application, evidence is submitted in the form of written affidavit, with cross-examination out of court. In both types of proceeding, submissions are typically made both in writing and orally.

8.7 Can infringement proceedings be stayed pending resolution of validity in another court or the Intellectual Property Office?

Stays are available at the discretion of the court if there is an invalidity claim in another court or jurisdiction, but special circumstances are generally required. A party may also bring a motion to stay a proceeding on the basis of forum non conveniens. The party seeking the stay must demonstrate that continuance of the proceeding would cause prejudice or injustice to that party, and would not cause an injustice to the other party or parties to the proceeding.

8.8 Is there any alternative shorter, flexible or streamlined procedure available? If so, what are the criteria for eligibility and what is the impact on procedure and overall timing to trial?

Rules of court allow applications where facts can be established with affidavit evidence alone. Applications tend to be faster and less costly than full actions with discovery, but the moving party has to do more work upfront to initiate the proceeding. Decisions are generally reached within a year. Another option is a summary trial, which is being used increasingly in Canada to decide even technical issues in intellectual property disputes, particularly if there is a discrete issue dispositive of the case. Timing of a summary trial can also be within a year. In addition, there are simplified actions available with the Federal Court where only monetary relief of less than CAD 50,000 is sought, and provincial/territorial small claims courts can be an option to recover damages (no injunction) within certain claim limits (e.g. CAD 35,000 in Ontario).

8.9 Who is permitted to represent parties to a Design dispute in court?

Lawyers of any provincial or territorial jurisdiction in Canada may represent parties at the Federal Court. There are some restrictions for lawyers of one province/territory to practise in another province/territory.

8.10 After what period is a claim for Design infringement time-barred?

Under the Act, there is a limitation period in which no remedy is available for an act of infringement committed more than three years before commencement of the court action.

8.11 Are there criminal liabilities for Design infringement?

There are no criminal liabilities for design infringement.

8.12 If so, who can pursue a criminal prosecution?

This is not applicable.

8.13 What, if any, are the provisions for unauthorised threats of Design infringement?

A false or misleading statement tending to discredit the business, goods or services of a competitor can give rise to claim of trade libel under the Trademarks Act. There can also be liability for the tort of intentional interference with economic relations.

9. Defences to Infringement

9.1 What grounds of defence can be raised by way of non-infringement to a claim of Design infringement? For example, are there “must match” and/or “must fit” defences or equivalent available in the jurisdiction?

In defining the exclusive right, the Act provides that no person shall, without the licence of the proprietor of the design, make, import for the purpose of trade or business, or sell, rent, or offer or expose for sale or rent, any article in respect of which the design is registered and to which the design or a design not differing substantially therefrom has been applied. It is a defence to infringement if it can be shown that the defendant did not engage in at least one of these activities. Furthermore, a design registration must relate to a specific finished article, and application of the same features to other articles will not be an infringement of the registered design. Moreover, the defendant's article must be compared to the registered design to determine whether it differs substantially therefrom.

9.2 What grounds of defence can be raised in addition to non-infringement?

The Act provides a limited defence for an innocent infringer that was not aware that a design was registered, in which case only injunctive relief shall be awarded, but the defence is not available if the registered articles are marked. Proper marking consists of the capital letter “D” in a circle and the name, or abbreviation of the name, of the proprietor, placed on the registered articles distributed in Canada or the associated labels/packaging.

9.3 How does your jurisdiction deal with Design protection for spare parts?

Canada does not have any specific considerations for design protection of spare parts. However, the Act contemplates kits consisting of a complete or substantially complete number of parts that can be assembled to construct a finished article. Carrying out any of the actions in relation to the kit that would constitute an infringement if done in relation to an article assembled from the kit is an infringement.

10. Relief

10.1 What remedies are available for Design infringement?

If infringement is found, the remedies that are available are similar to those of other intellectual property regimes and include damages, accounting of profits, injunctive relief, delivery up or destruction, and punitive damages.

10.2 Are damages or an account of profits assessed with the issues of infringement/validity or separately?

All issues are usually raised in one proceeding, but the parties may request and the court may choose to bifurcate issues relating to liability from issues relating to the quantum of monetary relief.

10.3 On what basis are damages or an account of profits assessed?

Damages are assessed on the basis of the plaintiff's lost profits, if the plaintiff lost sales, or reasonable royalty, to the extent that the plaintiff did not lose sales. Damages are awarded to restore the plaintiff to the position they would have been in “but for” the infringement. An accounting of profits is assessed based on all of the defendant's profits (revenues less allowable expenses) caused, directly and indirectly, by the infringement.

10.4 Are punitive damages available?

Punitive damages are available if the conduct of the defendant was reprehensible and deserving of censure by the court.

10.5 Are costs recoverable from the losing party, and if so, how are they determined and what proportion of the costs can usually be recovered?

Costs follow the event and are usually recoverable from the losing party, at the discretion of the court. The amount of the costs can be determined either by a tariff in the court's rules, or on a lump sum basis at the discretion of the court. Where sophisticated parties are involved, the lump sum that can be recovered by the winning party may be 25–50% of legal fees, plus disbursements.

11. Appeal

11.1 What is the right of appeal from a first instance judgment and is it only on a point of law?

The right of appeal from a first instance judgment is subject to the review standards of palpable and overriding error for questions of fact or questions of mixed fact/law, and correctness on points of law.

11.2 In what circumstances can new evidence be added at the appeal stage?

Special circumstances are required before new evidence will be admitted at the appeal stage. The new evidence must not have been discoverable, with due diligence, prior to the first hearing, and the new evidence must be material.

12. Border Control Measures

12.1 Is there a mechanism for seizing or preventing the importation of infringing articles, and if so, how quickly are such measures resolved?

The Canada Border Services Agency's Request for Assistance programme can be used to identify and detain shipments suspected of containing counterfeit trademark goods or pirated copyright goods, but industrial design registrations are not included in the programme.

13. Other Related Rights

13.1 To what extent are unregistered Design rights enforceable in your jurisdiction?

Canada does not recognise unregistered design rights.

13.2 What is the term of unregistered Design rights enforceable in your jurisdiction?

This is not applicable.

13.3 What, if any, are the key differences between unregistered and registered Design rights in your jurisdiction?

This is not applicable.

13.4 If unregistered Design protection is available in your jurisdiction, is protection cumulative or mutually exclusive?

This is not applicable.

13.5 Is copyright available to protect industrial Designs?

In certain cases, as noted above, a design may qualify for overlapping protection under Canadian copyright or trademark laws, which may not require registration.

14. Current Developments

14.1 What have been the significant developments in relation to Designs in the last year?

There have been no significant developments in the last year.

14.2 Please list three important judgments in the Designs sphere that have been issued within the last 18 months.

2022 saw an important Canadian judicial decision on industrial designs. The dispute in Crocs Canada, Inc. v. Double Diamond Distribution Ltd centred around similar clog-style, fleece-lined shoes. Crocs asserted its Canadian industrial design registration and alleged infringement. Double Diamond denied infringement and noted 25 points of differentiation between the registered design and their “Fleece Dawgs” shoes. Double Diamond also alleged that the registration was invalid for comprising more than one design, lacking originality, being invalidated by the prior art, and having design features dictated solely by utilitarian function.

The Court sided with Crocs on all counts, holding that the registration was valid, that Double Diamond had infringed upon Crocs' design rights, and that Double Diamond was liable to Crocs for both costs and an accounting of profits on its sales.

This case serves as an important example of a Canadian industrial design registration being successfully enforced. This case also provides guidance on several aspects of industrial design law in Canada, including infringement analysis and the “informed consumer”, how to assess both functionality and prior art, interpreting inconsistent drawings, considering designs as whole articles, and assessment of damages.

14.3 Are there any significant developments expected in the next year?

The Crocs decision is under appeal. No other significant developments are expected in the next year.

14.4 Are there any general practice or enforcement trends that have become apparent in your jurisdiction over the last year or so?

With the availability of the Hague, we have seen the number of Hague filings in Canada increase steadily since November 2018, and expect that trend to continue. We have also seen a greater number of Canadian applicants engage the Hague System to obtain design rights in Canada and abroad.

