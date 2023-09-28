As of January 1, 2024, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) is set to implement a significant change—a 25% increase in most government fees for patents, trademarks, copyright, and industrial designs. As a forward-looking measure, we encourage applicants to consider taking proactive steps to mitigate effects of the impending increase. By acting in advance, you may realize significant savings.

Strategies for Patent Holders

Early National Filings: If you're considering national phase entry in Canada, it may be prudent to expedite the process.

Prepay Maintenance Fees: Consider making advance payments for maintenance fees now, before the new fee structure takes effect.

File Divisional Patent Applications: If you have pending applications that could benefit from division, now is the time to act.

Request Examination: If you have applications that are yet to be examined, consider initiating the examination process before the new year.

Strategies for Trademark Owners

File Early in Canada: If you are contemplating trademark registrations in Canada, especially those involving multiple classes, now is the opportune moment.

