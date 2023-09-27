Effective January 1, 2024, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) will implement a fee increase for most trademark services. Although the existing fee structure will be maintained, the majority of fees are set to rise by 25 percent, subject to certain exceptions.

To capitalize on cost savings, it is strongly recommended to review trademark portfolios for possible filings, renewals, and other tasks that can be completed before the new fees take effect.

Fee Increases

The table below highlights increases to commonly paid fees from their current amounts in 2023 to their increased amounts in 2024 (all in CAD).

Online Filing Fees 2023 2024 1st Class $347.35 $458.00 Each additional class $105.26 $139.00 Online Renewal Fees 1st Class $421.02 $555.00 Each additional class $131.58 $173.00 Assignments/Ownership Transfers Filing fee $100.00 $125.00 Statement of Opposition Filing fee $789.43 $1,040.00



Timing of Payment Affects Service Fees

The cost of services is determined by the date the payment is received by the Registrar, not the date the service was initially requested. If payment is received before January 1, 2024, the current fee will apply. Payments received on or after January 1, 2024, will be subject to the new, increased fee. For instance, if an application for trademark registration is submitted but the fee is not paid immediately and the Registrar receives the payment after January 1, the new, increased fee will be applicable. This rule also extends to any additional classes of goods or services that might be added to the application.

