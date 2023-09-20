A soft launch of the AccelerateIP program is expected at the end of September. We have been informed that as part of the soft launch, applications will be accepted from launch day until the end of October 2023. For at least this reason, we encourage that you stay informed of launch day by subscribing to the mailing list by clicking here.

Any startup with fewer than 500 full-time employees that is based in B.C., Yukon, Northwest Territories or Nunavut with an innovative technology may be eligible for the funding.

This program offers the following three streams:

Stream 1 – IP Education: Knowledge enhancement opportunities offered through seminars, webinars, and group programs. This initiative aims to deepen understanding of IP matters and equip businesses with the tools to create effective IP strategic plans.

Stream 2 – Strategic IP Guidance: Eligible companies may qualify for funding of up to $25,000 to facilitate IP strategy development with the assistance of IP legal experts. This funding can be used for activities such as analysis of IP landscaping, prior art searches, patentability analysis, and freedom to operate or infringement searches.

Stream 3 – IP Implementation: Businesses that have successfully navigated the strategic guidance phase can apply for funding of up to $60,000 to execute their IP strategies. This funding can be used for activities such as IP registration, which includes fees applied against drafting and prosecuting patent, trademark and industrial design applications.

It is not required to complete the streams in the order presented. The program provider will assess your company's knowledge of IP, and approve the stream of funding as it considers appropriate. We understand that an online application portal will become available on launch day. The application process will include a number of IP assessment questions for the program provider to evaluate your company's knowledge of IP.

