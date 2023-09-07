On January 1, 2024, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office's new standard fees will come into effect. In some instances, the 2024 standard fees will be more than 30% higher than the current (2023) standard fees. Details related to the fee increases can be found on the following webpages:

For convenience, we highlight some of the standard fee increases in the tables below:

Trademarks

Action 2023 Fees 2024 Fees Application Fees (Online) for the first class of goods or services to which the application relates 347.35 CAD 458 CAD Application Fees (Online) for each additional class of goods or services to which the application relates as of the filing date 105.26 CAD 139 CAD Filing Fees for Statement of Opposition 789.43 CAD 1040 CAD Renewal Fees (Online) for the first class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates 421.02 CAD 555 CAD Renewal Fees (Online) for each additional class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates 131.58 CAD 173 CAD

Patents1

Action 2023 Fees 2024 Fees Application Fee 421.02 CAD 555 CAD Fee for Request for Examination 816 CAD 1110 CAD Fee for each claim in excess of 20 that is included in the application 100 CAD 110 CAD Fee for continued examination of an application 816 CAD 1110 CAD Final Fee 306 CAD 416 CAD

Industrial Design

Action 2023 Fees 2024 Fees Fee for the filing of an application 430.30 CAD 567 CAD Fee for the maintenance of the exclusive right accorded by the registration of a design 376.50 CAD 496 CAD Fee for the reinstatement of an abandoned application 215.14 CAD 284 CAD Fee for delaying the registration of a design 100 CAD 125 CAD

Copyright

Action 2023 Fees 2024 Fees Fee (Online) for accepting an application for registration of a copyright 50 CAD 63 CAD Fee for accepting for registration an assignment or license of a copyright 65 CAD 81 CAD

Concluding Remarks

Where possible, applicants and registrants may wish to take action before the 2024 fees come into effect. Plan ahead; save on government fees.

Footnote

1. his table includes only standard fees. For "small entity" fees, please refer to the appropriate weblink provided in this bulletin.

