CIPO has recently announced that most of its official fees will increase by at least 25% in 2024. These adjustments will affect all pending applications for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and copyrights, as well as fees for administrative proceedings and renewals. Owners of Canadian intellectual property may wish to consider attending to certain matters (such as new filings or renewals) before the end of the year to minimize the effect of this increase.

Overview of Fee Increases

CIPO does not receive annual funding from the Government of Canada, and CIPO is expected to be fully funded from revenues it generates by service fees. These substantial increases are intended to address CIPO's current structural deficit situation.

An overview of the main fee increases effective January 1, 2024 is below, and a complete list of fee increases can be found on CIPO's website here.

Trademarks

Action 2023 Fee 2024 Fee Application for registration of a trademark – first class of goods/services $347.35 $458.00 Application for registration of a trademark each additional class of goods/services $105.26 $139.00 Renewing a trademark registration – first class of goods/services $421.02 $555.00 Renewing a trademark registration – each additional class of goods/services $131.58 $173.00 Requesting an Extension of Time $125.00 $150.00 Filing a Statement of Opposition $789.43 $1,040.00 Recording/Registration of a transfer $100.00 $125.00 Request for the giving of one or more notices under subsection 44(1) of the Act $421.02 $555.00 Request for the giving of one or more notices under subsection 45(1) of the Act $421.02 $555.00 Registration fee (filing date prior to June 17, 2019) $210.51 $277.00



Patents

The 25% increase will not apply to Canadian small businesses that qualify as a small entity. The Patent Rules definition of "small entity" will expand to include entities that employ less than 100 employees instead of 50 or fewer employees. The fee increases shown below are for standard entities.

Action 2023 Fee 2024 Fee Filing fee $421.02 $555.00 For each claim in excess of 20 $100.00 $110.00 Request for examination $816.00 $1,110.00 Request for advance examination $526.29 $694.00 Final fee $306.00 $416.00 Reinstatement fee $210.51 $277.00 Recording transfer/change of name $100.00 $125.00 Registration of a document $100.00 $125.00 Maintenance Fees 2nd – 4th Year $100.00 $125.00 5th – 9th Year $210.51 $277.00 10th – 14th Year $263.14 $347.00 15th – 19 Year $473.65 $624.00 International Applications Action 2023 Fee 2024 Fee Transmittal fee $315.77 $416.00 Search fee $1,684.12 $2,220.00 Additional fee for search $1,684.12 $2,220.00 Preliminary examination fee $842.06 $1,110.00 Additional fee for examination $842.06 $1,110.00 Basic national fee $421.02 $555.00 Reinstatement of rights $210.51 $277.00



Industrial Designs

Action 2023 Fee 2024 Fee Filing fee $430.30 $567.00 Maintenance of exclusive right $376.50 $496.00 Recording/registering a transfer $100.00 $125.00 Reinstatement $215.14 $284.00 Advanced examination $537.87 $709.00



Copyrights

Action 2023 Fee 2024 Fee Filing fee $50.00 $63.00 Registering an assignment/licence $65.00 $81.00



Key Takeaways

In view of these upcoming fee increases, owners of Canadian intellectual property may wish to consider attending to certain action items in 2023 to avoid paying the increased fees in 2024.

For trademarks:

Applicants may wish to file new applications in the fall of 2023, if possible;

Registrants may, where possible, take care of the Nice Classification and renewal of any trademark registration coming due for renewal. Renewal fees can only be filed up to six months before the expiry of the initial period of registration, but there is an exception to this rule for the first renewal after June 17, 2019 of registrations that existed prior to June 17, 2019.

For patents:

Owners of pending PCT international patent applications may wish to consider entering national phase in Canada in 2023 (as opposed to waiting for the full 30-month deadline).

Owners of pending Canadian patent applications may wish to request examination in 2023, or pay annual maintenance fees in 2023.

The author would like to acknowledge the support and assistance of Amy Williams, student at law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.