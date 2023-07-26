The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) announced that effective January 1, 2024, most CIPO fees will undergo a one-time 25 per cent fee increase. This is in addition to the regular annual fee adjustment that certain CIPO fees undergo.

If you or your business has been contemplating filing applications to register trademarks, industrial designs or copyrights, renew your trademark registrations, oppose an advertised trademark, or apply for a patent, the time to file and pay is now.

Tip: You can renew your trademark registration up to six months before it expires and, if this is your first renewal for registrations existing prior to June 17, 2019, there is no restriction on how early the renewal fee may be submitted.

Government Trademark Fee Increases Effective January 1, 2024

Service 2023 Fee 2024 Fee Application for Registration (online) - first class of good/services $347.25 $458.00 Application for Registration (online) - each additional class of goods/services $105.26 $139.00 Application to Extend Goods/services - first class of goods/services $452.60 $597.00 Application to Extend Goods/services - each additional class of goods/services $105.26 $139.00 Renewal (online) - first class of goods/services $421.02 $555.00 Renewal (online) - each additional class of goods/services $131.58 $173.00 Filing Statement of Opposition $789.43 $1,040.00 Section 45 Request $421.02 $555.00



A complete listing of fee increases relating to trademarks, copyrights, patents, industrial designs, geographical indicators, and integrated circuit topographies may be viewed on CIPO's website here.

Reminder: As Canada is a first-to-file system for trademarks, industrial designs and patents, it is essential that owners file their applications at the soonest possible time. Otherwise, an earlier-filed application may block the new application and prevent the trademark or industrial design from proceeding to registration or the patent from being granted, with the earlier-filed application receiving the exclusive rights granted by legislation.

So, while it never pays to delay, in this case, you can actually save by paying before January 1, 2024.

Originally published 28 June 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.