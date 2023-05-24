Canada:
CIPO Releases Business Strategy
24 May 2023
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") has
released its business strategy for 2023-2028. CIPO's three main
priorities are:
- Delivering quality IP services in a timely manner through
operational excellence and a modern client experience;
- Fostering innovation and competitiveness through leadership and
education; and
- Being a high-performing organization that is built for the
future.
To read more about CIPO's business strategy click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada
The PMPRB: Controversy And Suspense
Gowling WLG
The Patented Medicines Prices Review Board (PMPRB) has seemingly courted controversy over the last six years. Through its pricing decisions and proposed regulatory amendments, the PMPRB...
Litigation And The Risks Of Media Coverage
Langlois Lawyers, LLP
All large manufacturers know that trademark protection means navigating a minefield of issues. Receiving protection in your local market is no guarantee of protection in neighbouring countries.