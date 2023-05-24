The Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") has released its business strategy for 2023-2028. CIPO's three main priorities are:

Delivering quality IP services in a timely manner through operational excellence and a modern client experience;

Fostering innovation and competitiveness through leadership and education; and

Being a high-performing organization that is built for the future.

To read more about CIPO's business strategy click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.