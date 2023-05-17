For IP owners around the world, the metaverse seems to pose more questions than answers – from the common "what is it?" to the more complex "how do I protect my brand, and my business, in a virtual, borderless universe?" One thing seems certain however: the metaverse presents enormous potential for brands who understand the opportunities – with preparation, knowledge and strategy being the difference makers.
In this webinar, we examine the current state of the metaverse, what it means for business, and the commercial and legal risks that surround it. Featuring a cross-practice panel of IP, tech and corporate professionals from Canada, Singapore and the UAE, the webinar will cover several timely topics, including:
- The general structure and functionality of the metaverse
- Metaverse-related legal, social and political developments in different jurisdictions
- Business and legal risks: cyber security, privacy and civil liability
- IP risks and dispute resolution strategies, including in connection with NFTs
Speakers
- Monique Couture - Partner, Gowling WLG
- Brent Arnold - Partner, Gowling WLG
- Harleen Khanijoun - Associate, Gowling WLG
- Jon Parker - Partner, Gowling WLG
- Vincent Tan - Associate Director, JurisAsia LLC
