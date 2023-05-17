ARTICLE

For IP owners around the world, the metaverse seems to pose more questions than answers – from the common "what is it?" to the more complex "how do I protect my brand, and my business, in a virtual, borderless universe?" One thing seems certain however: the metaverse presents enormous potential for brands who understand the opportunities – with preparation, knowledge and strategy being the difference makers.

In this webinar, we examine the current state of the metaverse, what it means for business, and the commercial and legal risks that surround it. Featuring a cross-practice panel of IP, tech and corporate professionals from Canada, Singapore and the UAE, the webinar will cover several timely topics, including:

The general structure and functionality of the metaverse

Metaverse-related legal, social and political developments in different jurisdictions

Business and legal risks: cyber security, privacy and civil liability

IP risks and dispute resolution strategies, including in connection with NFTs

Speakers

Monique Couture - Partner, Gowling WLG

Brent Arnold - Partner, Gowling WLG

Harleen Khanijoun - Associate, Gowling WLG

Jon Parker - Partner, Gowling WLG

Vincent Tan - Associate Director, JurisAsia LLC

