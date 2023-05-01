Trademark oppositions are important in Canada. Indeed, the issuance of a registration provides a right to use the mark in Canada and, in most cases, acts as a shield against claims for monetary remedies until the registration is cancelled. Both applicants and opponents have an interest in gaining a good understanding of the process in order to maximize their chances of success. We have compiled a number of questions that are frequently asked about trademark oppositions in Canada and provide succinct answers.

Q&As by Theme - Click on the Theme to access the Q&As

