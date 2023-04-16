The 32nd edition of CLE BC's Annual Review of Law & Practice is out! The book highlights key developments in all major areas of the law, with chapters written by leading practitioners in each field.

Once again Athar Malik authored the chapter on Copyright law (with assistance from articled student Jaicee Payette) and Scott Lamb authored the chapter on Trademarks (with assistance from David Bowden and articled student Alex Bogdan).

Congratulations to all of the authors and contributors for their addition to legal and IP scholarship!

