Canada:
Athar Malik And Scott Lamb Published In The 2023 Annual Review Of Law & Practice
16 April 2023
Clark Wilson LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The 32nd edition of CLE BC's Annual Review of Law & Practice is
out! The book highlights key developments in all major areas of the
law, with chapters written by leading practitioners in each
field.
Once again Athar Malik authored the chapter on Copyright
law (with assistance from articled student Jaicee Payette) and Scott Lamb authored the chapter on Trademarks
(with assistance from David Bowden and articled student Alex Bogdan).
Congratulations to all of the authors and contributors for their
addition to legal and IP scholarship!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada
Is Your Trademark Distinctive?
MLT Aikins LLP
Since June 2019, Canadian trademark examiners have been allowed to assess whether a trademark is distinctive (i.e., original). Distinctiveness is a measure of a trademark's ability...
A Cautionary Comma Calamity
Bereskin & Parr LLP
The Boards of Appeal of the European Patent Office (EPO) recently published a decision (T 1473/19) in which they revoked a patent due to a missing pair of commas in a claim.