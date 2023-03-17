Canada:
Podcast Series With Louis-Pierre Gravelle In Collaboration With ISEQ
17 March 2023
Bereskin & Parr LLP
We are proud to announce a new podcast series with Louis-Pierre
Gravelle of B&P in collaboration with ISEQ to demystify and
explore the intellectual property (IP) ecosystem. Several topics
are covered, including IP myths, IP protection, developing an IP
strategy, and IP in universities.
ISEQ
is a Center of Excellence from the Ministry of Economy and
Innovation of Quebec (MEI) which brings together companies,
associations, partners, collaborators, and educational
establishments whose activities are related to the development and
commercialization of processes and computer and electronic
products.
The first episodes are now available in french here.
