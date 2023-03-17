We are proud to announce a new podcast series with Louis-Pierre Gravelle of B&P in collaboration with ISEQ to demystify and explore the intellectual property (IP) ecosystem. Several topics are covered, including IP myths, IP protection, developing an IP strategy, and IP in universities.

ISEQ is a Center of Excellence from the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Quebec (MEI) which brings together companies, associations, partners, collaborators, and educational establishments whose activities are related to the development and commercialization of processes and computer and electronic products.

The first episodes are now available in french here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.