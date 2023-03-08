Worldwide:
WIPO Invites Applicants For 2023 Global Awards
08 March 2023
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP
The World Intellectual Property Office (the “WIPO”)
has opened its 2023 Global Awards program. The program seeks small
and medium sized enterprises that use intellectual property in an
exceptional manner to achieve business goals and better
society.
Winners receive a tailored mentoring package to support IP
strategies. The package may include funding facilitation,
partnership opportunities and publicity support.
You can learn more about the 2023 Global Awards program here and here.
