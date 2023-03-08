ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The World Intellectual Property Office (the “WIPO”) has opened its 2023 Global Awards program. The program seeks small and medium sized enterprises that use intellectual property in an exceptional manner to achieve business goals and better society.

Winners receive a tailored mentoring package to support IP strategies. The package may include funding facilitation, partnership opportunities and publicity support.

You can learn more about the 2023 Global Awards program here and here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.