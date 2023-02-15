Canada:
Trademark Litigation In Canada: WTR's Global Guide 2023
15 February 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
Dominique Hussey and Jeilah Chan co-author the Canada chapter in
the seventh edition of World Trademark Review's Trademark Litigation: A Global Guide
2023.
The guide is an indispensable resource for trademark
professionals and Dominique and Jeilah tell readers what they need
to know about the Canadian landscape, including:
- legislative framework and causes of action;
- litigation venue and formats;
- damages and remedies;
- evidencing the case;
- available defences; and
- injunctions at a glance.
