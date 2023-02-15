Dominique Hussey and Jeilah Chan co-author the Canada chapter in the seventh edition of World Trademark Review's Trademark Litigation: A Global Guide 2023.

The guide is an indispensable resource for trademark professionals and Dominique and Jeilah tell readers what they need to know about the Canadian landscape, including:

legislative framework and causes of action;

litigation venue and formats;

damages and remedies;

evidencing the case;

available defences; and

injunctions at a glance.

