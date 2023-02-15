Dominique Hussey and Jeilah Chan co-author the Canada chapter in the seventh edition of World Trademark Review's Trademark Litigation: A Global Guide 2023.

The guide is an indispensable resource for trademark professionals and Dominique and Jeilah tell readers what they need to know about the Canadian landscape, including:

  • legislative framework and causes of action;
  • litigation venue and formats;
  • damages and remedies;
  • evidencing the case;
  • available defences; and
  • injunctions at a glance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.