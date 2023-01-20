The Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") is running consultations regarding an increase in government fees. The proposed fee structure and other regulatory changes were published on 31 December 2022 in part 1 of the Canada Gazette. Link here.

The proposal includes a general increase of 25% for many fees for services provided by CIPO. The 25% increase does not apply to fees charged to entities qualifying as small entities. However, the definition of small entity will be amended to increase the employee limit from 50 employees to 100 employees.

The consultations will be open until 30 January 2023. The Canada Gazette has a page explaining the amendments and permitting comments on the various parts of the amendments. Link here.

The proposed amendments would be effective 1 January 2024.

