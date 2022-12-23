Beginning next spring, the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents (CPATA) will revise certain features of one of its licensee classes and introduce a new inactive class.

Currently, CPATA has three classes of agents: Class 1 Active, Class 2 restricted, and Class 3 agent-in-training. The original intent of the Class 2 restricted license was to allow agents temporarily or permanently leaving practice to maintain a license. However, CPATA found during a recent licensee survey that certain Class 2 licensees still engaged in IP practice. This presents a risk to the public in that Class 2 licensees are not covered by insurance and have no continuing professional development requirements.

As a result, CPATA is introducing the Class 4 inactive license to fulfill the original intent of the Class 2 license. Class 4 licensees will be exempt from insurance and professional development requirements but cannot practice IP.

Additionally, Class 2 licensees will have to carry professional liability insurance and undertake continuing professional development. Class 2 licensees will also be subject to a fee increase, to be determined.

For more information, please see CPATA's article here.

