If so, you should be aware of changes coming into force on June 1, 2025, that will impact the way you are able to use your trademark. Staring June 1, 2025, only trademarks that are registered with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) do not need to be accompanied by a French version, unless the French version is also registered with CIPO. If you do not have a registered trademark, this is particularly important for you.

These changes mean that a trademark in a language other than French can only be used on products or in the provision of advertising or providing services, if:

The non-French trademark is registered with CIPO; and, There is no corresponding French version of the trademark registered with CIPO.

There are financial and legal consequences for failing to abide by this new rule once it comes into force.

If you do not have a registered trademark, it is imperative that you start the process to register your non-French trademark now as there is a significant backlog at CIPO. In fact, if the backlog continues, it could take 4-5 years for a trademark application to pass through the various steps and reach registration.

