Canada:
The Legal Steps To Startups: 3 Things You Need To Know About Trademarks (Video)
23 November 2022
Parlee McLaws
The Legal Steps to Startups: 3 Things You Need to Know About
Trademarks
VIDEO
Trademarks. What are they? Why are they important?
Follow along with Associate
Richard Schaub and learn how registering a
trademark could impact you and your business.
Do you have legal questions about your startup or small
business? You can reach out to our dedicated and experienced team
at
startup@parlee.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
