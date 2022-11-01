ARTICLE

The Madrid Protocol is a convenient and cost effective system that offers owner of the trademark the possibility to have their trademark protected in several countries (up to 120 countries*) by filing only one application and submitting a single set of fees. The System allows central management of trademark registrations with effects in various countries by providing a user friendly, expeditious and cost-effective set of procedures for the central filing of trademark application.

Under Article 8(7) of the Madrid Protocol the Government of Canada has notified to the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) a declaration modifying the amounts of the individual fee payable with respect to Canada.

The revision in the fee structure is as under

Increase in amount of Individual Fee Items Amount (in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until December 31, 2022 To be applicable with effect from January 01, 2023 Application or Subsequent Designation for one class of goods or services for each additional class 245 74 255 77 Renewal for one class of goods or services for each additional class 296 93 309 96

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

When designating Canada in an international application. When designating Canada subsequently in an international application. When Canada has been designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after January 01, 2023.

The Official notice issued by WIPO can be accessed by clicking

https://www.wipo.int/edocs/madrdocs/en/2022/madrid_2022_29.pdf?utm_source=WIPO+Newsletters&utm_campaign=f257a8afde-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2022_10_17_08_20&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_bcb3de19b4-f257a8afde-256845957

