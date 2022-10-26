Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) officially opened for business on 12 October 2022. The agency, first announced in March 2022, assists Ontario-based researchers and businesses with leveraging their intellectual property and competing globally. IPON will initially assist clients in the medical technology, artificial intelligence, and automotive sectors, but intends to broaden its scope of operations in the future.

IPON's services include online educational resources on IP, advisory services, mentorship, and grants for assistance from legal counsel in protecting their IP.

For more information, please see the news release here.

Intellectual Property Ontario Begins Offering Services

