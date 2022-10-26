Canada:
Intellectual Property Ontario Begins Offering Services
26 October 2022
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP
Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) officially opened for
business on 12 October 2022. The agency, first announced in March
2022, assists Ontario-based researchers and businesses with
leveraging their intellectual property and competing globally. IPON
will initially assist clients in the medical technology, artificial
intelligence, and automotive sectors, but intends to broaden its
scope of operations in the future.
IPON's services include online educational resources on IP,
advisory services, mentorship, and grants for assistance from legal
counsel in protecting their IP.
For more information, please see the news release here.
