Canada:
Trademark Invalidated As "Bad Faith" Attempt To Extort Legitimate Owner (August 2022)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A recent decision of the Federal Court of Canada provides some
helpful guidance and reassurance to foreign franchisors whose
expansion into Canada may be obstructed by "bad faith"
trademark squatting.
The Cassels Intellectual Property Group has provided a helpful summary of the
case here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Canada
Be Proactive About IP Ownership
Gowling WLG
For patented or patentable inventions, it is best practice to execute an agreement for a patent assignment that compensates the employee for the invention separately from their usual employment compensation.
Patent Ownership When Your R&D Staff Depart
Gowling WLG
The success of IP transactions is rooted in the IP asset in play. But what if your company suddenly discovers it no longer actually owns the right, despite it being created by employees?
Why Register Your Brand Name?
Goldman Sloan Nash & Haber LLP
A brand owner must understand how the Canadian trademark system works so that it can be used to the maximum extent possible to protect the brand name and related slogans, the product and in some cases, product packaging.