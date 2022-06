ARTICLE

Amendments To The Canadian Patent Rules Are Coming Into Force On October 3, 2022 Bereskin & Parr LLP The final text for amendments to the Patent Rules (Rules), previously announced (see our article published on July 26, 2021), was registered at the Orders in Council of Canada on June 2, 2022...

Non-Compliance With The Trademarks Act Leads To An Unfavourable Result Goldman Sloan Nash & Haber LLP A decision of the Federal Court illustrates the importance of proper trademark management in operating a business. The Plaintiff seems to have ignored this to its detriment, notwithstanding that its business...

Examining The 2022 Federal Budget's Provisions For Intellectual Property Aird & Berlis LLP The 2022 Federal Budget and the accompanying omnibus bill, Bill C-19, seek to implement the following legislative changes that will affect intellectual property rights...

Trademark Troll Loses Registration After Appropriating Well-known Mark Smart & Biggar The Federal Court of Canada, in a May 2022 decision,1 has ordered a B.C. man's trademark registration be expunged for "bad faith" after finding it was filed solely...

Promise Me No Promises? The Five-year Anniversary Of The Supreme Court's AstraZeneca Decision Gowling WLG From 2005 to 2017, numerous Canadian patents were invalidated on the basis of an approach to patent utility termed the "Promise Doctrine."