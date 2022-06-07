Canada:
IP Assist Funding From IRAP
07 June 2022
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP
As part of Canada's commitment to intellectual property,
the National Research Council offers an IP Assist program,
including financial support, for qualifying start-ups. The
first tranche of funding is available to assist in developing an IP
strategy for the business and the second tranche supports more
detailed tactical analysis and clearances.
We are happy to help clients navigate the funding proposals by
quoting for our services as part of either phase of the funding
process.
