As part of Canada's commitment to intellectual property, the National Research Council offers an IP Assist program, including financial support, for qualifying start-ups. The first tranche of funding is available to assist in developing an IP strategy for the business and the second tranche supports more detailed tactical analysis and clearances.

We are happy to help clients navigate the funding proposals by quoting for our services as part of either phase of the funding process.

