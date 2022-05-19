ARTICLE

Are you the owner of a small or medium-sized Canadian business? Do you need assistance with intellectual property issues? You may be eligible for financial support through the IP Assist Program of the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

NRC IRAP has instituted a new program – the IP Assist Program to provide support to small or medium-sized Canadian businesses regarding intellectual property ("IP").

If your business qualifies for NRC IRAP, an industrial technology advisor and a lawyer will work with you to determine whether your business would benefit from an IP strategy. Issues canvassed in an IP strategy include a review of your business' use of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright, trade secrets, software, social media handles and domain names as well as identifying deficiencies and providing recommendations.

