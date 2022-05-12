To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As a strong supporter of the food and beverage industry, Fasken
is pleased to invite you to view this episode of
the Masterclass Series, presented by BC Food & Beverage (BCFB).
This video series features topics that will be of interest to
producers, distributors and retailers in BC's growing
agribusiness, food and beverage industry.
Hear from Roger Kuypers and Janine McNeil, Trademark Agents at Fasken who
discuss the importance of trademarks and how an effective trademark
strategy is critical to your brand's future growth and
success.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
On April 20, 2022, the Federal Court released its decision in Wiseau Studio, LLC v. Harper, 2022 FC 568, in which Case Management Judge Horne struck the latest action in Tommy Wiseau's Room Full of Spoons...
There are many, many, many good articles out there explaining the difference between the musical work copyright and the sound recording copyright. However, I suppose there is no harm in adding one more to drive the point home.