Watch this webinar as Crowe experts discuss:

Trademarks: Product or company names can be important branding BUT may also accidentally infringe existing trademarks.

Copyrights: "Right to Copy" any kind of creative work such as product specifications/documentation/brochures; firmware; software; databases

Patents: Parents are the most powerful form of protection and the biggest source of legal liability. We will discuss patent protection eligibility, types of patents, and the patent process.

Who should watch this webinar

The content of this webinar is for Small-Medium Enterprises and start-up companies in any industry.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.