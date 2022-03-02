Creating and protecting trademarks has long been an important aspect of doing business in Canada, and 2021 was certainly no exception.

The enclosed year in review, meticulously compiled by Gowling WLG's award-winning trademark professionals, shines a light on some of the most unique and insightful cases of brand owners seeking to defend their rights in Canada.

The Courts issued many interesting decisions in 2021. These cases involve five key aspects of trademark law. They do not exhaustively review all of the 2021 cases, but focuses instead on those of particular interest to brand owners seeking to enforce or defend their rights in Canada.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.