During the lifecycle of protecting a good idea, enforcing trademark rights can become an issue on a global scale. Knowing the ways to enforce those rights around the world is vital to any successful plan to protect the good idea. In this on-demand webinar we take a close look at the evidence needed to win a trademark case in the courts in Canada, UK, Europe, China, Singapore, and the UAE, respectively. We also cover both common law and civil law practice, as well as statutory and common law rights, as may be relevant in such cases.

Members of Gowling WLG's Global IP team address the following questions:

What evidence does a plaintiff need to lead with to win a case?

What are the significant differences between enforcing common law rights and statutory rights in the trademark?

What about enforcing those rights in a civil law proceeding?

How does a plaintiff handle various defences raised by the defendant?

Who has what burdens of proof in a trademark case?

Speakers

Ron Dimock - Partner, Gowling WLG

Kelly Gill - Partner, Gowling WLG

Céline Bey - Partner, Gowling WLG

John Coldham - Partner, Gowling WLG

James Green - Partner, Gowling WLG

Jia Ling Quek - Senior Associate, JurisAsia LLC

Sau Lin Wan - Principal Associate, Gowling WLG

Molly Zhuang - Partner, Aquila Law Firm

