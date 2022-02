ARTICLE

Dans l'affaire TFI Foods Ltd. c. Every Green International Inc., 2021 CF 241 , la Cour a conclu qu'une étiquette indiquant faussement que le distributeur du marché gris est le distributeur exclusif peut constituer un acte de commercialisation trompeuse, car la fausse déclaration sur l'étiquette peut nuire à l'achalandage du propriétaire de la marque. De plus, en raison de la violation d'un contrat de distribution exclusive de produits de marque, une partie pourrait être tenue responsable du préjudice réel et devoir payer des dommages-intérêts punitifs.

