WIPO Announces New Global Awards Program
13 January 2022
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP
The World Intellectual Property Organization ("WIPO")
has recently announced a new global awards program directed towards
small and medium sized enterprises. The program aims to recognize
the individuals and enterprises that are making a positive impact
at home and beyond their borders. Any small or medium sized
enterprise from any one of WIPO's 193 member states may self
nominate for such award by 14 March 2022.
