ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The World Intellectual Property Organization ("WIPO") has recently announced a new global awards program directed towards small and medium sized enterprises. The program aims to recognize the individuals and enterprises that are making a positive impact at home and beyond their borders. Any small or medium sized enterprise from any one of WIPO's 193 member states may self nominate for such award by 14 March 2022.

Learn more about it here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.