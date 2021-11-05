Securing your company's IP is more important than ever. With years of experience advising domestic and international clients, R. Nelson Godfrey is well-versed in how businesses of all sizes can successfully navigate this often uneven path.

Godfrey, partner and head of the IP litigation department of Gowling WLG's Vancouver office, took part in a recent online panel discussion on how companies can survive and thrive when it comes to safeguarding IP. Hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Strategies to Protect Your Intellectual Property touched on everything from steps SMEs must take to protect their IP to the ins-and-outs of IP-backed financing and how scale-up companies can take advantage of this growth capital offering.

The full webinar panel included:

R. Nelson Godfrey, partner and head of the Vancouver IP litigation department, Gowling WLG

Dumitru Olariu, intellectual property advisor, Canadian Intellectual Property Office

Lally Rementilla, managing partner, IP Backed Financing, BDC

Austin Nairn (Moderator), vice-president, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade | executive director, World Trade Centre Vancouver

Did you miss the live discussion? Click below to watch a full recap of the event:

self

Video owned and produced by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.